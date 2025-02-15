City hosts MLT Main Street/Town Center open house

The City of Mountlake Terrace held an open house earlier this week to answer questions, take input and ease concerns about the city’s planned Main Street/Town Center project.

The crowded parking lot at Civic Campus was the first indicator of the number of residents in attendance. The open house presentation, initially scheduled for 7 p.m., started early as about 70 people packed into the city council chambers, not just for the food and refreshments but to learn and provide input on the city’s future.

Attending were Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl, Councilmember Erin Murray, Public Works Director Gary Schimek, City Engineer Rich Meredith and Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn.

Wahl said one of the concerns councilmembers have heard was regarding a proposed extension of 57th Avenue West to 236th Street Southwest. The plan would have built a bike- and pedestrian-only street through the West Plaza Marketplace, where the Diamond Knot Brewpub is located, and removed several homes.

Wahl confirmed that any development of the West Plaza would be at the owners’ discretion and not forced upon them.

More information on the Main Street/Town Center project can be found on the city’s website.