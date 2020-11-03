City hosting virtual meeting Nov. 9 to discuss final design ideas for Evergreen Playfield #1

The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for input on the final design of Evergreen Playfield #1 and will be holding a virtual public meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

The city is planning to convert the existing dirt field located at the Evergreen Playfield Complex to a synthetic turf facility, and the meeting will cover the proposed design and materials that will be used to construct the field. Input will be received by staff and used to make a final design recommendation to the City Council.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (886 2165 8081) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (110920).

The Evergreen Playfield Complex is located in the central part of the city and serves a variety of sports groups throughout the year. When complete, Evergreen Playfield #1 will join the high school as the only public synthetic turf facilities in Mountlake Terrace and the only one available for use all day. It will also provide a year-round playing surface for sports groups.

For information about the project, visit www.mltrec.com/2043. If you have any questions, contract Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz at jbetz@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-640-3101.