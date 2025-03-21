City hosting Housing Action Plan open house March 26

The public is invited to join City Of Mountlake Terrace staff for a community open house from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 26, at City Hall. A brief presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The city’s economic development team will be on-site to hear from residents about zoning changes, types of housing options, housing affordability, and how those elements could impact city neighborhoods.

According to a city news release, the open house is designed to provide an opportunity for interactive conversations about middle housing, urban design-related elements, development trade-offs, and strategies for meeting the city’s housing goals.

Learn more at the Middle Housing and Housing Action Plan website.