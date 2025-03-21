City hosting Housing Action Plan open house March 26

The public is invited to join City Of Mountlake Terrace staff for a community open house from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 26, at City Hall. A brief presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The city’s economic development team will be on-site to hear from residents about zoning changes, types of housing options, housing affordability, and how those elements could impact city neighborhoods.
According to a city news release, the open house is designed to provide an opportunity for interactive conversations about middle housing, urban design-related elements, development trade-offs, and strategies for meeting the city’s housing goals.
Learn more at the Middle Housing and Housing Action Plan website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.