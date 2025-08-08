City hosting forum Aug. 13 on developing special events and tourism programs

Community members and local organizations interested in developing special events and tourism programs in Mountlake Terrace are encouraged to attend the City’s first-ever Lodging Tax Grant 101 meeting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall. Hosted by the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), this informational forum will provide support and guidance to those who are seeking to secure funding for future events. Each year, grant funding is awarded to qualified applicants who propose projects and events promoting tourism in Mountlake Terrace.

This meeting is designed to provide the public with a better understanding of the lodging tax grant process, including how to apply and what the qualifications are for receiving funding. LTAC would like to see an increase in the number of applicants, which will lead to increased visitors to the city in the years to come.

Lodging tax funds must be used for marketing or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists and tourism to Mountlake Terrace. They may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations, according to law. Programs, events and sports tournaments have the potential to increase overnight visits and/or create a positive economic impact. These funds have helped support events such as Arts of the Terrace and Tour de Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.. Mountlake Terrace. This event is free and open to the public, and parking is free in the Civic Campus lot. No RSVP is required.