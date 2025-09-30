City honors National Domestic Violence Awareness Month starting Oct. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mountlake Terrace will kick off its 18th annual Purple Light Nights campaign starting Oct. 1. The national domestic violence movement uses the color purple as a symbol of unity in the fight against family violence.

In the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Purple Light Nights campaign takes this symbol one step further by providing purple light bulbs (aka black-lights) for the community to display throughout October to help raise awareness and convey to victims that they are not alone.

Residents who would like a free purple light to display in their home or business may contact MLT Police Department’s Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson at 425-744-6257; or stop by the MLT Police Department anytime starting Oct. 1.

Folks are encouraged to display a purple light throughout the month to remember those who have lost their lives, support those who have survived domestic violence and bring hope to those who are still living with abuse.