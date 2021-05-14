City extends online open house for input about Veterans Park plan

The City of Mountlake Terrace has extended its online open house for residents to provide additional feedback on ideas, values and priorities for the future of Veterans Memorial Park located at 23400 58th Ave. W.

To participate, visit the city’s Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan webpage and click on the link provided for the open house, where you will then be asked to provide responses to a series of survey questions.

The city is in the process of developing a master plan that will guide future decision-making and development in the 8.27 acre park, which is adjacent to the Civic Campus. The park features old-growth natural areas, a playground, a gazebo, a veterans memorial, picnic areas and a trail system. It is used primarily for passive recreation and as a route between the surrounding neighborhoods and the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

In last year’s Veterans Memorial Park surveys and discussions, community members said they would most like to see:

-Trail improvements with lighting

-Restoration of natural areas, including tree plantings

-Restroom installation

-Gathering places and picnic areas

-Upgraded play equipment

-Veterans memorial or tribute improvements

Using this feedback, the project team developed three initial concepts to guide future decision-making and development in the park and the city would like input on those concepts. Community feedback is an important consideration as planning progresses.

“If you haven’t taken that (survey), please do,” Community Relations Director Virginia Clough said.

Grant funding has already been acquired from several agencies to upgrade the main trail through the park to an asphalt lighted trail, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), that connects the Town Center with the future light rail station to be located at the transit center. Other improvements to the park will be made in phases as funding is secured.