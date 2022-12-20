City crews working hard to keep roads clear during winter storm

It’s been “all hands on deck” for Mountlake Terrace public works crews working to keep the city’s roads clear during Tuesday’s heavy snowfall, said Jesse Hoffman, the city’s public works operations manager.
Hoffman said that all four of the city’s snow plows were put into service Tuesday, with multiple crews at work. Public works employees were also helping residents who found themselves stuck after venturing out onto slick roads.
“If you don’t have four-wheel drive, you are better off just staying home,” Hoffman advised.
Public works crews also include designated spotters who are looking for downed power and cable lines so those issues can be reported to the utility companies, Hoffman said.
The city’s four plows were scheduled to be out until 7 p.m. or later on Tuesday, if needed. Assuming no more preciptation, three plows and the de-ice truck will be out at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to prepare for the morning commute, he added.
Due to the weather, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion closed early — at 3 p.m. — Tuesday and will open two hours late on Wednesday, the city said.
As for Snohomish County’s incorporated areas, Snohomish County Public Works said that its road maintenance crews cleared approximately 9,185 miles of roads throughout the county since Saturday evening, with all 38 plows working overnight. Crews will continue to plow, sand and salt until temperatures rise and conditions return to normal.
“We had a consistent snowfall overnight with our crews focused on clearing the new snow and laying down abrasives,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “Drivers, as always, need to watch for icy conditions especially on hills, curves and in intersections.”
Before heading out during a snow or ice event, it is highly recommended that commuters check their travel routes and options, the county said. For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage for road closure information and more. The new snow removal and anti-icing map shows which routes are primary and secondary and allows residents to see what county roads have been recently plowed and sanded.
For those looking to get out of the weather, Snohomish County also has a centralized online hub here with information about cold weather shelters and warming centers available both locally and countywide.
