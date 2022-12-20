City crews working hard to keep roads clear during winter storm

It’s been “all hands on deck” for Mountlake Terrace public works crews working to keep the city’s roads clear during Tuesday’s heavy snowfall, said Jesse Hoffman, the city’s public works operations manager.

Hoffman said that all four of the city’s snow plows were put into service Tuesday, with multiple crews at work. Public works employees were also helping residents who found themselves stuck after venturing out onto slick roads.

“If you don’t have four-wheel drive, you are better off just staying home,” Hoffman advised.

Public works crews also include designated spotters who are looking for downed power and cable lines so those issues can be reported to the utility companies, Hoffman said.

The city’s four plows were scheduled to be out until 7 p.m. or later on Tuesday, if needed. Assuming no more preciptation, three plows and the de-ice truck will be out at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to prepare for the morning commute, he added.

Due to the weather, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion closed early — at 3 p.m. — Tuesday and will open two hours late on Wednesday, the city said.