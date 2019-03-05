City Councilmember Seaun Richards says he won’t run for re-election to Position 7

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Seaun Richards announced at Monday night’s city council business meeting that he is not seeking re-election to his Position 7 seat this fall.

The two-term councilmember said at the end of Monday’s meeting that he won’t be running to retain his seat, with the goal of encouraging “new blood” on the council. “I’m hoping the candidates that came forward and applied for Position 2 will be stepping forward and challenging a few of the members that are already here,” Richards said.

The council on Feb. 9 appointed Steve Woodard to fill the Position 2 council seat that was left vacant following the death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith. The open seat drew drew 11 applicants.

Four of the seven city council seats will be up for re-election this fall: In addition to Position 7, they are Position 2, currently held by Woodard; Position 5 held by Councilmember Bryan Wahl and Position 6 held by Councilmember Laura Sonmore.