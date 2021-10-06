City council tours Veterans Memorial Park in preparation for Oct. 14 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council walked the trails at Veterans Memorial Park Oct. 4 in preparation for an Oct. 14 meeting to review a resolution confirming the conceptual illustration in the preferred plan.

This concept is a component of the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan and the more comprehensive Recreation Parks and Open Space Plan scheduled for adoption in early 2022. The concept is under consideration now so the city can begin design.

Gathering in a special meeting, councilmembers started at the trailhead near the Mountlake Terrace Police Station and continued west toward 60th Avenue West. Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz and City Engineer Jesse Birchman spoke about the guiding policies for the park plan and noted that each of these primary connector trails in the proposed concept will be built to accessibility standards. The primary trails will be paved and lit to provide key connections between the city’s new Civic Campus, 60th and 58th Avenues West and the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

The council proceeded down a steeply sloped trail to the footbridge, located on a plateau near the convergence of primary and secondary trails. Under the preferred plan, this trail would be a 3-foot wide, native surface trail similar to a standard hiking trail.

Betz explained that recommendations in the plan include developing a vegetation management plan with a detailed tree survey as a component to more fully ascertain the location and scope of selective tree thinning based on trail alignment, park design, and forest health. He added that the interface between buildings and the park edges should be designed in detail using Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles. These areas should have an open, welcoming feel toward the park and should not locate parking, utility or maintenance facilities facing the park, he said.

Direct pedestrian access between the park and adjacent private properties that is supported by private property owners will be integrated into the park trail system to the greatest extent possible, Betz said.

From the footbridge, the council headed east toward 58th Avenue near the main park entrance. Betz explained that the nature-themed play area and natural building materials should reflect the character and quality of the site, as well as city branding.

Finally, Betz said the final guiding policy is that maintenance levels of the park should reflect design goals, CPTED, and the vegetation management plan.

The concept was recently reviewed and recommended by the city’s Recreation and Park Advisory Commission and the Planning Commission, with the next step being city council review at the Oct. 14 work/study session that begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The council is expected to consider a resolution to confirm the conceptual illustration at its Oct.18 regular meeting. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/129 for meeting agendas and information on how to participate via Zoom.

— Information and photo supplied by the City of Mountlake Terrace