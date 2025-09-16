City Council to vote on adopting Urban Forest Management Plan, review public safety budget Sept. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review and vote on adopting the Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) at the next City Council meeting Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. The UFMP is a blueprint for how the city can protect and grow its urban forests.

The City Council will also review and discuss public safety costs to explore ways to save money as expenses escalate. According to the agenda, salaries and benefits make up the largest share of public safety costs, totaling more than $6 million in 2024 for sworn officers and non-sworn staff, including administrative personnel and animal control.

For comparison, the city’s 2025 general fund is about $21.2 million, excluding capital, utility, street and recreation funds.

The full meeting agenda can be view on the city’s website.