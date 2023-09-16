City council to set dates for two public hearings during Sept. 18 meeting

Among the resolutions up for a vote at the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, is a public hearing date to vacate undeveloped land.

Approval of a public hearing on Nov. 2 for the 236th Street right-of-way vacation will be voted on. The hearing is a step in approving or denying the sale of undeveloped Mountlake Terrace property to developers for multi-function construction.

During Monday’s meeting, the city council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and approval for the Notice of Intent to Annex 4713 240th St. Southwest. This is a step in incorporating the 0.38-acre plot into the City of Mountlake Terrace and connecting the property to city sewer lines.

Also on the agenda, the council is set to approve the resolution to surplus two city vehicles, continue discussion of the City Council Protocol Manual, and sign proclamations for U.S. Constitution Week and Voter Registration Day.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. West, Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 897 2790 9105 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The complete agenda can be seen here.

— By Rick Sinnett