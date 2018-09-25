City Council to review water rates, Ballinger Park feasibility study at Sept. 27 meeting

A review of a study on the city’s water rates and an agreement to conduct a feasibility study for Ballinger Park are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Sept. 25 work/study session agenda.

According to an agenda memo, the council will get more details on a proposed agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers for the Ballinger Park study, which is aimed at improving the ecological health of the park and supports the Ballinger Park Master Plan. The current proposal before the council is for feasibility studies only, conducted jointly with the Corps of Engineers Seattle office, at a cost of $340,000 to the city, plus $10,000 for in-house staff time. The Corps of Engineers will contribute the other half — $350,000 — of the $700,000 study.

After hearing the details Sept. 27, the council is scheduled to vote on approving the feasibility study during its Oct. 1 business meeting.

Following the feasibility study, the council will consider approval of design and engineering work and construction, which is scheduled to take place from 2020-2022. The total cost for those elements will be an estimated $500,000 for design and engineering and $3 million to $5 million for construction, with the Corps of Engineers picking up 65 percent of the costs and the city 35 percent.

As for the water rate study, the consultant FCS Group will identifying water rates needed to fund a variety of city needs, including the city’s aging water system, increasing construction costs and reduced federal government funding for water system funding. Any rate increases approved by the council would become effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Also on the work/study session agenda for Sept. 27:

– A presentation by Forterra on the Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (LCLIP).

– Review of Otak Contract Supplement No. 3 for Sound Transit’s Light Rail Station Pedestrian Plaza.

– Quarterly discussion and update of City Council goals.

Both the Sept. 27 work/study session and the Oct. 1 business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda for the work/study session here and the business meeting here.