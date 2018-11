The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the following items at its Thursday, Nov. 15 work/study session:

– The city’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan

– Impact fees

– The third quarter financial report

– The operating levy property tax resolution and EMS levy resolution

– The proposed 2019-2020 biennial budget

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.