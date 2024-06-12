City council to review six-year transportation improvement plan June 13

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the six-year transportation improvement plan during its June 13 meeting.

Each city must update its six-year transportation improvement program (TIP) annually and file a copy of the adopted program with the Washington State Department of Transportation. (WSDOT).

The 2025-2030 transportation improvement program identifies the current year’s revenue sources, capital projects and programs and the following six-year period.

Other business scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

– A review of an ordinance to adopt an engineering development manual. Development and design standards are in various city documents, making it difficult for the development community to understand which requirements apply. The manual will simplify the design process by consolidating engineering standards in a central location.

– Originally scheduled for the June 6 meeting, a review of the request for proposals for a long-range financial sustainability consultant. The city council wants to form a long-range financial sustainability task force of community members. City staff would like the support of a facilitator and possibly experts such as financial consultants and community engagement and communications consultants for the scope of work.

– A review of the revised Council Vision and Strategic Plan Goals. As part of the City of Mountlake Terrace 2024 Work Program, the city council and staff leadership met on April 27 to review and update the City Council Strategic Goals. The staff leadership team met again on May 28 and June 4 to refine the goals further, propose a revised vision statement, and develop the implementation plan that aligns with the council’s goals. Once the commission approves these elements, they will be combined into a strategic plan for 2025-2029.

– A review of board and commission appointments with City Manager Jeff Niten.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., June 13, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett