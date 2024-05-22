City council to review Safe Routes to School contract during May 23 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the Safe Routes to School program during its May 23 meeting.

The program’s goal is to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance at intersections in highly traveled areas to and from Mountlake Terrace Elementary School and Mountlake Terrace High School.

The city was awarded a $468,194 grant from the WSDOT Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program and began planning to reconstruct the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

The city council allocated $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the project in 2023.

Also scheduled for the May 23 meeting is a review of a contract extension for David Evans and Associates construction management services. The city’s engineering team utilizes on-call contracts with firms providing specialized expertise. If approved, this on-call contract allows the city engineering staff to complete projects and respond to unforeseen needs.

The council will also receive:

– Community and economic development updates from 2023. It will include a summary of the 23 development projects, their status and the number of permits and business licenses applied for.

-The 4th quarter 2023 financial report. The quarterly review examines the revenues and expenditures of each operating fund, as well as reserve balances and changes in the local and regional economy that influence long-term financial planning.

– A presentation by Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead about Snohomish County priorities.

Also scheduled is an executive session for property acquisition.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 23, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





