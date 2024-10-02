City council to review revenue and proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget Oct. 3

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the city’s 2025-2026 revenue estimates and the proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget during its Oct. 3 meeting.

This is the first of nine meetings during which budget-related presentations will be delivered to the city council and the community this fall.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is a third review of the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 3, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.