City council to review housing agreement and code amendments Dec. 12

During its Dec. 12 meeting, the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review an agreement for housing needs and code amendments.

During the meeting, staff will provide an overview of forthcoming work on zoning and development code amendments to implement the city’s recently adopted Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan, as well as state legislative requirements.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A review of a resolution adopting community and economic, development, building, engineering and fire fee schedules.

– A review of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for Lake Ballinger water quality monitoring services.

– A review of a proposed donation of Taylor’s Landing wetland property.

– A review of on-call engineering services agreements with Parametrix, RH2, Terracon and TKDA.

– A review of an interlocal agreement with Edmonds School District for police services.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Dec. 12, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.