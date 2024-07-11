City council to review Everett Port boundary expansion during July 11 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council July 11 is scheduled to receive a presentation from the Port of Everett.

The Port of Everett Commission in December 2023 passed Resolution No. 1220, directing port staff to submit a proposition to the Snohomish County Council to enlarge the limits of the existing port district.

The measure, scheduled for the August 2024 primary ballot, proposes enlarging the port district to include almost all of Snohomish County, except for the City of Edmonds, Port of Edmonds, the Town of Woodway, Point Wells and Esperance.

Other items on Thursday’s Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda include review of the following:

– A resolution to apply for a Washington State Recreation Conservation Office Grant for Evergreen Playfield #4 and #5. RCO requires the applicant to fund the project as a local dollar match and cannot exceed $1.2 million.

– A professional services agreement for construction management and administration with Exeltech Consulting, Inc. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been working to upgrade pedestrian access through Veterans Memorial Park to prepare for the Link light rail. The project will develop paved and illuminated pathways, a new pedestrian bridge, and improvements to the park’s frontage. The total cost of the agreement would be $244,086.41 for inspection, coordination, administration, management and testing services, which includes a $25,000 management reserve fund.

– A resolution for an interlocal agreement to accept grant funding from Snohomish County for HVAC improvements. The City of Mountlake Terrace received a grant from Snohomish County for improvements to the Mickey Corso Clubhouse HVAC system, which dates to the 1990s. The grant condition is that the building be publicly accessible for a warming or cooling center.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m., July 11, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett






