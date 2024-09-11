City council to review Economic Development Strategic Plan during Sept. 12 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan during the Sept. 12 meeting.

The plan provides a roadmap for the City of Mountlake Terrace to strengthen its economic momentum and improve the quality of life in the city. The plan was developed along with the Vision 2044 Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan Update.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– Review of a resolution to accept a grant agreement for electric vehicles. The city applied for funds to install fleet charging stations at the Mountlake Terrace Operations Facility and Civic Campus, along with public charging stations at the Operations Facility and the Recreation Pavilion.

– The first review of the Comprehensive Plan draft. This review officially starts the Vision 2044 Draft Comprehensive Plan review process with the city council.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 12, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett