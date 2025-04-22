City Council to review city performance measures during April 24 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the City’s performance measures during its April 24 meeting.

The performance measures are tied to the Council’s strategic plan and adopted budget, and were revised to reflect the Council’s strategic plan and adopted budget for 2025-2026. The performance measures use specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals to track regulatory compliance and progress toward operational goals or level of service standards.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

– A proclamation for Children’s Day,

– A presentation on sewer system asset management practices.

– Middle Housing Code amendments presentation and discussion.

– The Mountlake Terrace Police Department 2024 year-end report.

– A second review of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee allocation recommendations.

– A review of amendments to the Mountlake Terrace Municipal Codes 1.15.130 and 2.85.010 regarding receiving appeals.

– A review of a code amendment regarding Council postings.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., April 24, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view live streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.