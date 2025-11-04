City Council to review and vote on funds allocation for the Transit Connection Corridor Project Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Nov. 6 meeting will review the ordinance to adopt the franchise agreement with Puget Sound Energy and the final draft of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan.

They will also:

Review and vote on funds allocation for the Transit Connection Corridor Project

Vote on continuing city attorney services with Kenyon Disend.

Vote on authorizing the City Manager to sign the interlocal agreement with Snohomish Regional Drug Taskforce

Vote on the amendment of Ordinance 2896 for the annexation of 24229 48th Ave. W.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Nov. 6, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.