City council to review amended salary schedule ordinance June 30

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is set to review an amended salary schedule ordinance for city staff among other items at its June 30 work/study session.

Also onThursday night’s agenda is a review of a work order for RH2 Engineering for permit review and engineering standards

Thursday’s work/study session will begin at 7 p.m. and the public can participate in person at City Hall or online via Zoom. The meeting’s location is in the Mountlake Terrace City Council Chambers at City Hall, which is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.

To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (832 7321 0490) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (063022).

To provide verbal comments online during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782.

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.