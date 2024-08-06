City council to receive middle-housing code update during Aug. 8 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to receive a middle-housing code update during the Aug. 8 meeting.

The presentation will include an introduction to the project, draft ordinance considerations and the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission’s feedback, followed by questions and discussion.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is a review of the possible reallocation of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The City of Mountlake Terrace received federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help the city respond to the COVID-19 pandemic: $2,978,230 in 2021 and $2,981,139 in 2022. The remaining ARPA funds are to be committed by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end of 2026. A total of $219,314.03 remains to be allocated before the end of 2024.

Due to the cost of replacing the Mountlake Terrace Police Department roof and HVAC, city staff recommends transferring $800,000 originally committed to replacing the Mountlake Terrace Library roof to the police department projects.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Aug. 8, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett