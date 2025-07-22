City Council to receive financial forecast from Baker Tilly July 24

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review a financial forecast by Baker Tilly International during its July 24 meeting.

City financial policies require an annual six-year, long-range financial forecast, with updates to expenditures and revenues Also required are projections of estimated operating costs for future capital improvements included in the capital budget.

The London-based Baker Tilly will present recommendations, including a new fiscal model tool that features a dashboard for testing various scenarios.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

– An overview of the City’s critical areas ordinance, Chapter 16.15: The ordinance is designed to minimize climate impacts and protect vulnerable populations, plan for citywide resilience, safeguard water quality and critical areas, and ensure City collaboration regionally for environmental sustainability. The last comprehensive update to the critical areas ordinance was in 2018. There were code amendments in 2022.

– An overview of the floodplain management ordinance, Chapter 16.18: City staff will update the city council on their work on the ordinance and discuss next steps.

– Review of the recommended appointment for the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission vacancy.

The council’s next meeting will be a work/study session at 7 p.m., July. 24, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

