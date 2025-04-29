City Council to proclaim Police Week during May 1 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to proclaim Police Week during its May 1 meeting, along with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The council will also hear a presentation about the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center from Volunteers of America Western Washington.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 1, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.