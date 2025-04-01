City council to interview applicants for vacant seat April 2-3

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold special meetings Wednesday and Thursday, April 2-3, to interview 14 city council applicants for the Position 3 seat left vacant with the Feb. 6 resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan.
April 2 is a special meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., and April 3 is a regular meeting with a 5:30 p.m. start time.
Applicants scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, April 2, are:
Saida Najib
Otmane Riad
William L. Paige Jr,
Chad Watson
Theodore Moriarty
Robert Castillo
Benjamin Hou
Michelle Delpeon
Forrest Reda
The interviewees for Thursday, April 3 are:
Brian Malen
Michelle Senechal
Philip Lewis
Julie Kimball
Daniel Luoma
A proclamation for Arbor Day is also scheduled for April 3.
Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda for April 2 can be viewed here.
April 3’s agenda can be seen here.
