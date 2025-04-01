City council to interview applicants for vacant seat April 2-3

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold special meetings Wednesday and Thursday, April 2-3, to interview 14 city council applicants for the Position 3 seat left vacant with the Feb. 6 resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan.

April 2 is a special meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., and April 3 is a regular meeting with a 5:30 p.m. start time.

Applicants scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, April 2, are:

Saida Najib

Otmane Riad

William L. Paige Jr,

Chad Watson

Theodore Moriarty

Robert Castillo

Benjamin Hou

Michelle Delpeon

Forrest Reda

The interviewees for Thursday, April 3 are:

Brian Malen

Michelle Senechal

Philip Lewis

Julie Kimball

Daniel Luoma

A proclamation for Arbor Day is also scheduled for April 3.

Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda for April 2 can be viewed here.

April 3’s agenda can be seen here.