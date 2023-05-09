City council to hold work/study session May 11, retreat May 13

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has two upcoming meetings of public interest this week: a work/study session on Thursday, May 11 and a retreat on Saturday, May 13 — both available to attend in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall or virtually.

The Thursday work/study sesssion agenda includes an update on the design of the Transit Connection Corridor Project, aimed at providing access to regional public transit with the arrival of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension in Mountlake Terrace next year. The project will complete the design of both lighted and accessible asphalt pathways through Veterans Memorial Park and development of a hardscape pedestrian plaza (located at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard). Related to that, the council is also set to review an amendment to a contract with consultant OTAK for project design.

According to the staff memo accompanying the agenda item, due to a few unforeseen challenges related to stormwater management and design, environmental review and added sidewalk and ramp design work, the project requires additional time to finalize the design and prepare bid-ready documentation. The new time for completion is Dec. 31, 2023. The proposed amendment incorporates additional design work at a cost of $35,000.

The council is also scheduled to review a work order with RH2 for contract administration and development review support, and the 2022 fourth quarter financial report.

You can review the full work/study session agenda here.

The council’s retreat on May 13 is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The agenda includes a review of council goals and performance measures and possible updates, council rules of procedure, and a discussion regarding proposed uses for the city’s remaining American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

You can see the full agenda here.

To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter the corresponding meeting ID and passcode shown below.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed below.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

May 11 Council Work Session (Meeting ID: 874 4852 6704 Passcode: 98043)

May 13 Council Retreat at City Hall (Meeting ID: 869 4857 3661 Passcode: 98043)

For those who want to attend in person, Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.