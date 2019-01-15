City Council to hear updates on light rail, Civic Campus at Jan. 17 meeting

A report from Sound Transit on light rail plus an update on the City of Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus Project are on the agenda when the MLT City Council holds its work/study session Thursday, Jan. 17.

Also on the agenda: A discussion of retreat dates, and review of the council’s 2019 meeting schedule and amendment to the city’s office lease with the Redstone building.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.