City council to elect mayor and mayor pro tem at Jan. 3 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Jan. 3 meeting to choose its mayor for the next two years and mayor pro tem for 2022. The current mayor is Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and the mayor pro tem is Doug McCardle.

Additional items on Monday night’s agenda include:

– Administer oath of office to newly elected councilmembers (Positions 1, 2, 3 and 4)

– Adoption of resolution honoring retiring Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger

– Appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards/commissions

– Review of city council meeting schedule and select retreat dates

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (869 8815 6622) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (010322).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.