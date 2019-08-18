City Council to discuss Town Center plan parking at Aug. 19 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Monday, Aug. 19 business meeting will continue its discussion of the draft Town Center Plan, which would rezone the downtown core to allow for taller buildings and increased density.

Councilmembers agreed during their Aug. 15 work/study session discussion on the Town Center Plan to add an agenda item Aug. 19 on plan-related parking issues.

Also on the council agenda:

– Review of First Quarter 2019 Financial Report

– Review of 2019 Second Quarter Police Department Report

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor. You can see the complete agenda here.