City council to discuss proposed Recreation and Parks fee adjustments

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Oct. 14 work/study session will review a proposed resolution for Recreation and Parks fee adjustments for 2022-2026.

Additional items on Thursday’s agenda include:

– Review of resolution confirming Veterans Memorial Park conceptual illustration

– Review and acknowledgment of amendment #2 to professional services agreement with FSi Engineers for additional commissioning related services

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (889 3037 8163) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (10 14 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.