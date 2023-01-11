City council Jan. 12 to discuss mayor pro tem election, annexing city into South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Jan. 12, work session is scheduled to discuss the mayor pro tem election and committee liaison selections for the new year as well as approve a request for annexing the city into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority.

The city will need voters’ approval for the annexation no later than April 2024 for the change to take effect before the city’s current contract with South County Fire expires at the end of next year.

The council is also set Thursday night to review the city’s 2024 budget amendments as well as receive a third-quarter budget report.

In addition, councilmembers will review the city’s lodging tax advisory findings and the memorandum of understanding between Snohomish County 911, Snohomish County Public Utility District and the City of Mountlake Terrace.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 23204 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. For those who want to attend remotely, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 822 9309 9641 and passcode 121922. Or you can watch the meeting live — as well as recordings of past meetings — at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

View the complete agenda here.