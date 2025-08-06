City Council to discuss Flock camera oversight group Aug. 7

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled during its Aug. 7 meeting to review options in forming a Flock camera oversight group.
Following the council’s adoption of the Flock camera system on June 5, some in the community have requested the city form a committee to ensure transparency and to prevent the system from being misused internally.
Also scheduled for Thursday is a discussion of the city’s community engagement plan, and a review of the proposed annexation of 224229 48th Ave. W.
The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., Aug. 7, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
