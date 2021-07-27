City council to discuss 2021 performance of city departments

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will have a review, during its July 29 work/study session, of performance measures for various city departments over the first six months of this year.

Items on Thursday’s agenda include:

– Review of city departments performance measures for January-June 2021

a. Recreation, parks, and property management

b. Community and economic development

c. Public works/engineering services and operations

d. Organizational development and information services

– Second review of 2021 first quarter financial report

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (848 7252 7327) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (07 29 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.