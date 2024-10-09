City council to continue presentation series on biennial budget and Comp Plan Oct. 10

Mountlake Terrace city staff are scheduled to share the second of nine biennial budget presentations during the Oct. 10 city council meeting.

The presentation will focus on the 2025-2026 budget by department: City manager’s office, finance, community and economic development and police.

Also scheduled for the Oct. 10 meeting is the fourth review of the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 10, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.