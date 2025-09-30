City Council to consider transportation impact fees, EV charging stations Oct. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. to review several items, including:
-
Consideration of Amendment 3 to the interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District so the city can meet state grant requirements and secure reimbursement for the Evergreen Playfield #5 lighting project.
-
A review, public hearing and council vote on an ordinance adopting transportation impact fees.
-
Review and vote to award a contract for the Fleet Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project.
This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 4, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.