City Council to consider transportation impact fees, EV charging stations Oct. 2

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. to review several items, including:

Consideration of Amendment 3 to the interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District so the city can meet state grant requirements and secure reimbursement for the Evergreen Playfield #5 lighting project.

A review, public hearing and council vote on an ordinance adopting transportation impact fees.

Review and vote to award a contract for the Fleet Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 4, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.