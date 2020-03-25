City Council Thursday will consider amending policy so councilmembers can meet remotely

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, with the goal of amending the city’s code to allow councilmembers to participate remotely via phone or video during emergencies.

The proposal is based on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, issued Monday, and his request for avoiding gatherings.

In addition, the council will consider a revised public comment policy that reflects the orders of the Governor’s office. The public is encouraged to listen live or on demand via the city’s audio stream at www.cityofmlt.com/129 in lieu of attending.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Iinterim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220,