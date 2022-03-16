City council Thursday to discuss zoning designation change for three properties near downtown

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will discuss a site-specific zoning map amendment for three adjoining properties located in the 5400 block of 240th Street Southwest among other items at its March 17 work/study session.
The proposed map amendment would change the zoning of those parcels from their existing designation as Single-Household Residential, with an 8,400 square feet minimum lot area (RS 8400), to Single-Household Residential-Transitional (RS-T). The transitional district is a single-household residential district zoning designation that includes townhomes and commercial parking lots in order to provide a transition between traditional single-household residential districts and the city’s Community Business Downtown (BC/D) zoning district. RS designated zones generally allow for the same uses, but townhomes are not permitted in RS 8400 zoned areas.
Additional items on Thursday night’s agenda include:
– Review of Westside Water Main Improvements Project bid submittals
– Review of consolidating code enforcement provisions ordinance
– Review of professional services agreement for permit, inspection, and land-use management software
– Review of Tour de Terrace agreement (tentative)
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (838 5595 3216) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (031722).
To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.
To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).
The complete agenda can be viewed here.
