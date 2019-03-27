City Council Thursday night to attend exit conference with state auditors

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will attend an exit conference with state auditors Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

The exit conference will precede the council’s work/study session, which starts at 7 p.m.

The council meeting agenda includes the following:

– A presentation by the Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA).

– Review of a resolution to authorize city manager to execute possession/use agreement with Sound Transit for a temporary construction easement at Veteran’s Memorial Park as part of light rail construction.

– Review of city council subcommittee recommendation for Interim Recreation & Parks Advisory Commission member appointment.

– Review of updated 2019-2021 city council goals.

You can see the complete agenda here.