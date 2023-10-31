City council sets public hearing Nov. 2 on vacating 236th ST SW

Among the items scheduled for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Nov. 2 meeting is a public hearing and approval to vacate 236th Street Southwest.

The proposal to vacate the street was presented at Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Oct. 16 meeting, where it was noted that the street is close to Interstate 5 and several public transportation hubs.

Following the public hearing is a scheduled presentation of the 2023 third quarter police report by Police Chief Pete Caw and Commander Scott King.

Also scheduled is a review of the city’s six-year financial projection from Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope and Finance Director Janella Lewis related to the recent salary and benefits survey.

As of November, regular meetings are on the first and third Thursdays. These are generally where action is taken, and public comment can be given. Work sessions are on the second and fourth Thursdays.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.

If testifying at a public hearing remotely, you may use the hand raise tool in Zoom to be recognized or *9 if participating by telephone.

When called upon, you will be unmuted on Zoom, asked to state your name and area of residence for the record, and given five minutes to speak.

If you are participating by telephone, press *6 when asked to unmute to speak.

If you cannot participate in a public hearing in person or remotely, written public testimony must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the hearing. It will become part of the permanent record.

Please submit public hearing testimony to cityhall@mltwa.gov. You can mail or drop off a printed copy at City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.





