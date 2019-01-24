City Council sets Feb. 9 as date to interview 12 applicants for vacant seat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council on Tuesday night moved a step closer to filling the seat left vacant with the death of Mayor Jerry Smith in December.

During its Jan. 22 business meeting, the council learned that 12 people have applied for the Position 2 council appointment. Due to the volume of applications, the council decided not to attempt to interview applicants during the previously scheduled Feb. 4 business meeting. Instead that meeting is cancelled and interviews will be conducted during a special council meeting on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. along with a few other action items.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, the council directed the city to draft an ordinance outlining the parameters for establishing a salary commission to review council pay. The council decided that such a commission should consist of five members who will serve one-year terms. Each position should be limited to two terms and salaries should be reviewed every five years.

In addition, the council appointed the following members of the Mountlake Terrace Lodging Tax Committee, with Councilmember Sonmore returning as the committee chair:

Laura Peckinpaugh, Studio 6 Hotel Operations Manager

Linda Rogers, member of Tour de Terrace Organization

Bonnie Mercer, Friends of the Arts

Studio 6 Hotel General Manager to be determined (currently vacant)