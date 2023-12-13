City council set to review tree ordinance at Dec. 14 meeting

Among the items scheduled for the Dec 14 Mountlake Terrace city council meeting is a proposal to amend the city’s tree code ordinance.

The tree code, which regulates the management of trees during development activity, has not been substantially modified since 1995. Given the city’s accelerating rate of redevelopment and the timing of the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, staff stated it is an appropriate time to review and update the existing tree codes.

Several other reviews are scheduled for Thursday’s meeting. These include the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse lease agreement for the Lake Ballinger Center (formerly the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center) and renewals for services with consultants Associated Earth Sciences, David Evans and Associates, Krazan and Associates, and RH2 Engineering.

The council will also consider the renewal of two professional service agreements: one for the law offices of Feldman and Lee, which serves as Mountlake Terrace’s public defender, and the other for Rico Tessandore, who has been the city’s hearing examiner for the past two years. The hearing examiner presides over civil forfeitures, contested infractions and code compliance issues.

In addition, the council is scheduled to review the 2023-24 biennial budget amendment ordinance and receive a presentation of the 2023 third quarter financial report and the six-year financial forecast.

The council’s next meeting is Thursday, Dec. 14. It will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett





