City council set to review third-quarter financial report during Dec. 19 meeting

During its final business meeting of 2022, the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled Monday, Dec. 19 to review the city’s third-quarter financial report as well as approve a range of professional services agreements — via its consent agenda — discussed at the council’s Dec. 15 work/study session.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. For those who want to attend remotely, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 822 9309 9641 and passcode: 121922. You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

