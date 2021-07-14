City council set to discuss voting and posting requirements during July 15 work/study session

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers are scheduled to discuss municipal codes related to voting and posting requirements along with several other items included on the council’s Thursday, July 15 work/study session agenda.

Additional agenda items include:

– Discussion of underground storage tanks (UST) (tentative)

– Discussion of utility project financing (tentative)

– Discussion of youth representation on city boards and commissions (tentative)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (815 8886 1453) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (07 15 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.