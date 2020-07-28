City Council scheduled July 30 to review draft ordinance establishing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

A review of a draft ordinance to establish a City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and a presentation of first- and second-quarter police department reports are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, July 30 work/study session agenda.

The council will also review an amendment to a professional services agreement with ARC Architects for work on the Civic Campus project

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via telephone and internet. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (823 3873 0701). Password is (07 30 2020). To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (823 3873 0701) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (07 30 2020).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for July 30 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence.

