City council set Dec. 15 to review professional services agreements, 3rd-quarter financials

A review of professional services agreements with the city’s lobbyists, prosecuting attorney and public defender are among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Dec. 15 work/study session.

Other items on the agenda include:

– The annual report from the Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

– A presentation and discussion regarding a composting materials plan ordinance and an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Conservation District.

– A review of renewals of on-call specialized engineering services.

– A review of the city’s 2022 third-quarter financial report.

You can attend the meeting in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 886 0504 7509 and passcode: 121522. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed below.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.