City council set Aug. 11 to revisit idea of multifamily tax exemption program

A follow-up discussion on the multifamily property tax exemption program and a review of performance measures for city departments are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study session agenda for Thursday, Aug. 11.
The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
To attend online, click this link and enter the following Meeting ID: 821 5201 4014 and Passcode: 081122. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode.
