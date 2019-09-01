City Council Sept. 3 to continue its review of draft Town Center Plan

Continued review and discussion of the draft Town Center Plan update, which would add taller buildings and create greater density in the downtown core, are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The meeting is a day later than normal due to the Labor Day holiday.

Councilmembers are also set to discuss an approach for relocating the cell phone antennae and associated equipment that is now on top of the city’s water tower to allow for recoating and maintenance work. And they will review the updated lodging tax funds criteria and application.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chamber, Interim City Hall and floor, 6100 219th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.