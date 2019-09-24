City council Sept. 26 set to approve updated Town Center Plan

With an eye to light rail coming to the city in 2024, the Mountlake Terrace City Council this Thursday, Sept. 26 is scheduled to adopt the updated Town Center Plan, which will bring increased density and taller buildings to the city’s downtown core.

As envisioned, the Town Center Plan is meant to concentrate growth and development in Town Center to protect outlying single-family residential areas. It includes simplifying the number of land use districts and their associated zoning, with the tallest buildings (up to 12 stories under the draft plan) adjacent to I-5 and the transit center. Heights would be reduced as the zoning gets closer to single-family residential uses.

A major consideration for these changes in the Sound Transit light rail station coming to Mountlake Terrace in 2024, which is expected to bring additional residents and businesses to the city.

Also on Thursday night, councilmembers are scheduled to receive an update on Civic Campus Redevelopment Project.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall council chambers, 2nd floor, 6100 219th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.