City council scheduled to review strategic goals during May 9 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review a draft of the city’s vision and strategic goals with BERK Consulting during the May 9 meeting.

The city council and staff leadership held a workshop retreat on April 27 to review and update the city council’s strategic goals. During the retreat, city management shared community engagement data and reviewed accomplishments related to the current strategic plan.

The city council is also scheduled to review:

• Policy for Proclamations

City councils, as a matter of formality, issue proclamations as a ceremonial commemoration of an event or issue, for example. The City Council Protocol Manual generally addresses proclamations in Section 5.04.

The city staff proposes an internal policy to clarify the purpose of proclamations, their roles and responsibilities, and the review process for them.

• Franchise agreement with Zayo Group LLC.

Zayo Group LLC has operated a fiber optic cable system within the city since July 15, 2023. This year, a new franchise agreement has been negotiated for a 10-year term, expiring in 2034.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

Live-streamed meetings and past video recordings can be viewed at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett